I'M NOT ZIMBABWEAN : OSKIDO





THE Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) organisers have said they respect South African DJ Oskido’s decision to reject their nomination.





Oskido, the Kalawa Jazmee supremo, was nominated in a new RoilBAA category of Outstanding Arts Personality from Outside of Bulawayo alongside Winky D and Jah Prayzah.





However, his record label, Kalawa Jazmee, felt he did not qualify for the gong as he was not Zimbabwean and as such, they rejected the nomination.

Speaking on behalf of the RoilBAA organising committee, Raisedon Baya, said they would abide by the decision of Oskido’s record label.





“RoilBAA acknowledges Oskido’s sentiments about the awards, especially the fact that he does not qualify for a nomination since he is South African. The judges and the awards committee respect his decision and will abide by it,” said Baya.





“Oskido has every right to opt out of the nomination list since the awards are merely a celebration and not a force matter,” Baya said.





With his Kalawa brand that has held Homecoming gigs for over five years in Bulawayo, it was fitting, well according to the organisers, that Oskido, who grew up in the city’s Luveve suburb, be recognised.





But according to Kalawa Jazmee, they do not want anything to do with the nomination/award.





This was revealed by the record label after it was asked how it felt about Oskido’s nomination.





“Please note that Oskido was born in Brits, South Africa and was raised in Bulawayo therefore he doesn’t qualify for the nomination,” responded James Mathenga, Kalawa Jazmee assistant in an email.



