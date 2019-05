I'M NOT LINKED TO CHAMISA : CHIEF NDIWENI

He told Sunday News: “In my area of jurisdiction, my people will vote differently. Some will follow this party and some will follow that party but at the end of the day they’re still my people and so I will address my concerns to them. So even though speaking on that particular level, I come back to the essence of why we’re here. This is about purely the mountain, how the mountain is in danger of being taken away. But to answer directly those that are pushing aspersions directly towards my way, those aspersions only emanate from one photograph which was taken after I had a meeting with Nelson Chamisa in Harare. I went there with Godlwayo (Chief Maduna). It was a fact finding meeting, a fact finding tour. Just like I’ve seen so many ministers in the current administration, just because I went to their offices, would people be saying I’m affiliated to them?”