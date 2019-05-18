I WILL NOT STOP, SAYS FIRST LADY





FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has pledged to continue empowering women by sensitising them on inheritance laws and health issues.





Addressing multitudes of Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) congregates gathered for the Royal Queens Conference at the church’s headquarters in Chatsworth, Gutu, the First Lady, who attended the event at the invitation of the church, said there was still an information gap on inheritance and health issues that needs to be bridged.





She commended male congregants for allowing their spouses to attend the event. The Master of High Court, Mr Eldard Mutasa, who was accompanying the First Lady, took the gathering through the country’s inheritance laws and explained some potential areas of conflict that are likely to arise, especially in the event of their spouses’ demise.





Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira thanked the First Lady for her philanthropic works through Angel of Hope Foundation, which he said were likely to help further the country’s endeavour to create prosperous country within the next decade.





“Today’s visit is second time after another visit you paid to this congregation with the objective to deliver high quality medical and health services through your esteemed Angel of Hope Foundation.





“We are also humbled as a province that this is your third special successive visit in a space of 14 days, where you met victims of Cyclone Idai here in Gutu, and just yesterday (Friday), you officiated at the International Day of Midwife at Masvingo Provincial Hospital,” said Minister Chadzamira.





“Through the Angel of Hope (Foundation), you are indeed complementing Government’s desire, under the leadership of His Excellency, the President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, of attaining a prosperous and upper middle-income economy by 2030,” he said.





Through her works, Minister Chadzamira added, the First Lady was bringing “Government services closer to its people”.





Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, who also accompanied the First Lady, said her actions had ably transformed some communities.





“She has programmes for widows, chiefs’ wives.





‘‘(On the) international and national level, she has won many awards. Proverbs 29 verse 2 says when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice,” she said.



