I WANT TO TRAVEL TO INDIA : SUPA PASSPORT APPLICATION DISMISSED





Harare regional magistrate Elijah Makomo has dismissed an application in which former Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Supa Mandiwanzira was seeking permanent release of his passport.





The former Cabinet minister is being accused of criminal abuse of office after allegedly appointing his personal assistant Tawanda Chinembiri to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) board in which he drew $35 000 in allowances.





During the cross examination, Mandiwanzira through his lawyers revealed that he intended to travel to India next month for medication.





In his ruling, magistrate Makomo ruled that the accused person failed to give concrete evidence to support his requests.





“This courts analysis is that no sufficient reasons were given to establish the importance of the release of the passport, in these circumstances, the application is hereby dismissed, ruled the magistrate.





The state had challenged Mandiwanzira's application arguing that his intentions were to flee courts jurisdiction.





Appearing for state, Prosecutor Michael Chakandida also submitted that when Mandiwanzira made his application, the invitations were for March and April, dates which are no longer valid.



