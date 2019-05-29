I NEVER SAID THAT : COLTART

This is utterly shameful, gutter, reporting from the Chronicle. The headline is a total distortion of what I said - in fact I said the complete opposite. In the interview I said that ZANU PF has no capacity to rectify the economy and that they have created such a mess that it will take hard work and time to undo their mess. I would not have agreed to stand for TG of the MDC if I didn't have absolute faith in Nelson Chamisa to lead Zimbabwe to a new dawn. One final point - the Chronicle continues to be in brazen and willful breach of Section 61(4) of the Constitution, which requires all State media to be impartial. The editor and journalist who wrote this headline should be ashamed of themselves. David Coltart



