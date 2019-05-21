HUBBY KILLS SELF AFTER SILENT TREATMENT

A GLEN Norah man reportedly committed suicide after returning home after some days to a wife who never said a word.

Kelvin Mukungwa’s (39) lifeless body was found hanging on a beam of the house by his wife when she returned from a school run the next morning.

Family spokesperson, Martin told H-Metro that Kelvin had been not home for two days and came home late on Tuesday night but the wife did not question him of his absence.

“His wife found Kelvin’s body hanging upon her return from taking children to school and I want to believe he felt ashamed to face his wife,” said Martin.

“He has two children and I think akundwa nenyadzi since his wife never asked him about where he had been for two days,” he said.

Well-placed sources said Kelvin once threatened to commit suicide in 2016 raising suspicion that the then unsolved issue could have led him to commit suicide this time.

“Kelvin surprised his friends on Monday when he bought beer for everyone who was in the bar and he has not been going home,” revealed the source.

“He asked one of his friends for a jersey to put on since it was cold. He would come early in the morning visiting his friends for the past two days.

“I want to believe that he had an unresolved issue with his wife because in 2016 he downed rat poison but was quickly rescued.

“This mishap took place at a time his mother was receiving treatment in South Africa and we are sorry for this,” said the source.

Meanwhile, police moved swiftly and controlled the situation after one of the neighbours only identified as Mutsagu threatened reporters with unspecified action over covering the story.

He caused a scene by blocking cameras with his wife’s jacket taking instructions from Kuwadzana Funeral Palour undertakers.

Mourners are gathered at House 512 Glen Norah where the incident took place. H Metro