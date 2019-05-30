HUBBY FORCED ME INTO PROSTITUTION

A GWANDA sex worker has told a magistrate that her husband forced her into prostitution and they ended up conniving to rob her clients.







The woman, her husband and two other men appeared in court for allegedly conniving to rob her clients.





Lindiwe Ncube (31), who stays in Sgwindiri Compound, was hired by two clients on separate occasions who ended up being attacked and robbed by her husband Prince Mhlanga (35), Mlungisi Nhliziyo (30) and Ezra Phiri (19).





Ncube and the three men were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi, facing a robbery charge. They were remanded in custody to June 17.





Ncube told the court that her husband forced her into prostitution in a bid to make some money.





“Your Worship my husband is the one who forced me into prostitution so that we could make some money.





“He takes me to Cry Mantengwane Night Club together with these other two men and they wait for me get a client and they go on to rob him. I didn’t want to be a part of this as I realised that it’s wrong but my husband is a violent man. When I refuse to do as he says he victimises me,” she said.













Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Ncube and the three men robbed Mr Tinashe Mudimu on May 22 and Mr Bright Mkombwa on May 24.





“On 22 May the accused persons were at Cry Mantengwane Night Club. Ncube was hired by Mr Tinashe Mudimu for the night and they went to her home. Mhlanga, Nhliziyo and Phiri followed them and while Ncube was having sexual intercourse with Mr Mudimu they stormed into the house and attacked him. The three men robbed Mr Mudimu of his money, cellphones and clothes and they fled from the scene.





“On 24 May Ncube met Mr Bright Mkombwa at Cry Mantengwane Night Club and hired her services. While he was on his way to Ncube’s home, Mr Mkombwa was attacked by the three men who beat him up and took his cell phone and money and fled. The matter was reported to the police resulting in their arrest,” she said.





Miss Mahachi said phones and cash valued at $800 were stolen and only $50 was recovered. Chronicle