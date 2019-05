GRANDPA : I'M TOO WEAK TO RAPE

Prosecuting, Mrs Charlene Gorerino told the court that on a date unknown to the State but in July 2017, the girl was left by her grandmother in the custody of the old man. The court heard that on one night, the old man sneaked into the girl’s bedroom hut while she was sleeping.He allegedly removed her skirt and raped her. On another day, the court heard, the old man again went into the girl’s bedroom while she was doing her homework.