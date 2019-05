GOLD MINER DEMANDS $32M FROM GOVT

(Reuters) - Africa-focused gold miner Metallon Corporation is demanding nearly $132 million it says it is owed by Zimbabwe’s central bank, legal documents showed on Thursday, as the country’s mining sector grapples with a severe dollar crunch.

The central bank denied it was in arrears with the company.

The 2017 ouster of Zimbabwe’s longtime ruler Robert Mugabe had raised hopes for an end to decades of hardship but depleted foreign exchange reserves have paralysed many companies’ operations and hindered efforts to repatriate profits.