FOUR MONTE CASSINO TEACHERS UNDER PROBE

“The ablution facilities were not functioning well, with some of the infrastructure in dilapidated state. The school also employed unqualified staff, maybe on the basis of being Catholic. The matrons, who are not qualified nurses, are administering drugs to learners with some selling a tablet for $1 to sick learners. The investigators at first recommended for a temporary closure of the school until some things are corrected. However, the school has since moved to restore sanity before schools open,” the source added. Monte Cassino is also being accused of overcrowding with a hostel meant for 25 learners currently accommodating close to 40 boarding students. Newsday