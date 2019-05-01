FIRST LADY BUILDS HOUSE FOR GOGO





The First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa has handed over a 3-roomed fully furnished house to 82-year-old Mbuya Esnath Mapfuwamhandu of Dahwa village under Chief Dotito in Mt Darwin who is looking after her 15 orphaned grandchildren.





What was supposed to be an intimate event ended up being village party as Dahwa villagers came to witness the official handover of Gogo Dahwa’s 3 roomed house.

Amai Mnangagwa said after meeting Gogo Mapfuwamhandu last year, she felt it was her duty to try and assist by providing her with decent accommodation





“As the First Lady, I felt it was my duty to assist Gogo. As you may know, I used to be a Member of Parliament but I am now mother to everyone, so I will try to assist in as much as I can. Gogo’s plight touched me,” she said.





The grandmother of 15 could not contain her joy as she thanked the First Lady for her generosity.





“I am so happy, words are not enough to express my gratitude,” she said.

Gogo Mapfuwamhandu’s house comes fully furnished.





Her only surviving child out of eight, Esnath Mapfuwamhandu also expressed her gratitude to the First Lady.





Amai Mnangagwa also donated groceries to Gogo Mapfuwamhandu as well as some elderly people who also came to witness the happy occasion.





The groceries included mealie meal, rice, sugar, blankets and cooking oil. Amai Mnangagwa also took the time to thank Dr Thistle and his medical team at Karanda Mission Hospital for the work they are doing at the hospital. zbc



