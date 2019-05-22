FINGERPRINTS SCAMMERS ON THE LOOSE : COPS





Police have said the money charged for fingerprints for vetting at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Harare has remained unchanged and people should be wary of criminals who want to take advantage of them.





In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the correct procedure was that applicants must submit their fingerprints at CID HQ where they are screened or vetted.





“The cost for processing a clearance certificate within seven days is $10. An urgent application can be processed within three days at a cost of $20.



