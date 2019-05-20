FAKE DEGREES : JUDICIAL OFFICER ARRESTED





A TOP official in the Justice ministry who operated a bogus theological college offering fake degrees to unsuspecting people in and around Marondera, was on Friday arraigned before magistrate Rumbidzai Munemo facing three counts of fraud.





Denison Mazana (59), a Mashonaland East Provincial accountant with the ministry is being charged alongside Charles Jusa (58) for operating the unregistered Addulam School of Ministry Institute.





Mazana has since been suspended by his employer until the matter is finalised.





The two are expected to return to court next week as prosecutors are seeking to transfer the case given that Mazana was stationed at Marondera Magistrates’ Court.





According to courts papers, on the first count, sometime in February last year, the accused persons approached a Macheke businessman Edmond Muyengwa (39) and misrepresented to him that their institution was genuine and offering a theology degree programme.





Muyengwa then enrolled with the institution and was made to pay tuition fees amounting to $730. In November last year, after completing the programme, the accused persons failed to issue a certificate to

Muyengwa, who then reported the matter to the police.





Using the same modus operandi, the duo approached a Macheke teacher Tracy Kurebwa (43), who enrolled with the institution in February last year after paying tuition of $740. After completing the programme in November last year, she, however, failed to get her certificate. She reported the matter to police.





Police investigated and discovered that the institution was not registered with the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education, leading to the arrest of the accused.



