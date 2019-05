EXPIRED DRUGS : SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT

This picture has gone viral and some people are shocked and are calling the government all sorts of names. Unknown to some people is that this has been ongoing for the last 12 months or so. In short there is nothing wrong being done. It’s only that the media is taking advantage of the fact that most of us do not understand how expiry dates are calculated. It is a good story to sell papers but we need to set the record straight so that we can objectively view the situation.