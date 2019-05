ED'S DABENGWA DILEMMMA

“I would like to say that all of us here worked with DD (Dabengwa) in one way or another, either during the war or after the war of liberation. We thought that as leaders of security services we would come and pay our respects to the family,” Sibanda said. “I met DD in around 1976. If there is one thing that struck me then and up to the time of his passing on, it is his humility. He was quite senior in the party (Zapu), but he was never imposing on anyone.”