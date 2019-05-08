ED TOURS KAZUNGULA PROJECT





PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday toured the Kazungula Bridge which links Zambia and Botswana to assess progress on the US$253 million infrastructure that is meant to enhance trade among Southern African countries.





Zimbabwe, through the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa joined the Kazungula Bridge project across the Zambezi River in phase two of works last year.





It joined Botswana and Zambia, and the three countries have agreed to set up a one-stop border post with offices in Zambia and Botswana sides.





The decision has been hailed as iconic by economic experts. President Mnangagwa toured the bridge alongside President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi (Botswana), President Edgar Lungu (Zambia) and President Hage Geingob (Namibia).





The 932-metre long infrastructure over the Zambezi River is about 78 percent complete. The representative from the contractor, Daewoo E & C were optimistic that they will complete the project as scheduled in 2020.





Once complete, the bridge will not only boost trade and commerce, but further enhance the economic activities and prospects of other land-locked countries such as Zimbabwe, Malawi, Namibia, Mozambique and Democratic Republic of Congo.





The bridge will contribute to regional growth through increased traffic along the North-South corridor and reduce transit time from three days to half a day.





It will also facilitate trade through reduced transit time for freight and passengers, reduced time-based trade and transport cost as well as improved border management operations arising from the one border facility.





From Kazungula Bridge, President Mnangagwa headed for the Kasane International Airport and returned home.



