ED SCARF AUCTIONED FOR $3K

President Emmerson Mnangagwa donated his trademark scarf and a tie to grade two pupils at Impali Primary School in Shurugwi, following their five-star performance while entertaining guests during the commissioning of an Unki Mine smelting plant.







The scarf and the tie were later auctioned for $4 500, which will go towards upgrading the school.





The commissioning ceremony was kept alive by the grade two pupils who gave a sterling performance to the delight of the audience.





The ceremony proved that new music divas are born in schools everyday, thanks to the revised education curriculum which aims at identifying talent at a tender age.





President Mnangagwa was so touched by the children’s performance and offered them his trademark scarf and a tie, following a request by the kids.





"The performance by these children has moved me. They have since asked me for my tie and my scarf and I am honouring their request,; said President Mnangagwa.



