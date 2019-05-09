skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 9 May 2019
ED CONGRATULATES TERERAI TRENT
Thursday, May 09, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
TUKU WILL : SELMOR'S HUGE CHALLENGE
THE late music superstar and national hero, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s children may find it difficult to challenge his will and testament lo...
WHY TUKU EXCLUDED CHILDREN FROM WILL
WHEN the late Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi’s will was read out last week, a lot of people concluded that the superstar disliked his daughters a...
SEKURU NGUNDE'S SON SPEAKS ON BIGWIGS LIST
HUNDREDS of people have visited the late popular traditional healer Sekuru Ndunge’s homestead in Chipinge since his death a month ago seek...
BEITBRIDGE DESERTED
BEITBRIDGE town was partially deserted yesterday morning as hundreds of the border town’s residents thronged Mtetengwa communal lands to s...
CHAMISA NOT MDC PRESIDENT : JUDGE
The High Court has nullified the appointment of MDC-T national executive members Nelson Chamisa and Engineer Elias Mudzuri as party co-vice...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment