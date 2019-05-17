DON'T CONDEMN FIRST LADY : MINISTER





HEALTH and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has defended the First Lady, Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa’s philanthropic work, saying she is assisting the health sector.





Dr Moyo said the First Lady has managed to mobilise resources for hospitals and clinics which the Ministry would not have ordinarily managed to procure.





The Minister was responding to legislators’ questions during the National Assembly’s Question and Answer session on Wednesday afternoon.





Dr Moyo said Amai Mnangagwa, through her charity organisation, Angel of Hope Foundation, has gone out of her way to assist the health sector.





Legislators had quizzed the Minister if the First Lady was not interfering with Government operations following her recent visit to the National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm).





“The First Lady’s work is philanthropic. She is the Ambassador for Health and Child Care. She was always the Ambassador for Maternal and Child Care. She has done a tremendous amount of work for the country,” said Dr Moyo.





“Without any doubt, the First Lady has managed to acquire equipment on behalf of the Ministry and on behalf of all of us. She has managed to acquire equipment which we could have never been able to acquire. She has worked right through. She is a hard worker who cannot be stopped. In actual fact, as the Minister of Health and Child Care, I do encourage her to continue assisting us as much as possible.”





He said while Government is grappling with foreign currency shortages, the First Lady has managed to source health equipment from overseas.





“There is no foreign currency but she manages through her foundation to gather equipment for us from America, Europe and Japan. What more do you want? She is there for us as a mother who is looking after the whole family and making sure that the health of Zimbabweans is well looked after and in a much better position. There is no need to condemn the First Lady for her good works,” Dr Moyo said.



