DOG ROW ENDS IN TRAGEDY





Police in Mashonaland West have launched a manhunt for two suspects who fatally assaulted a man who had confronted them for shooting his dog with a catapult at Cuba Shopping Centre in Battlefields, Kadoma.





Julias Baro and Simbarashe Baro, assaulted Honest Mapute of No.3 Village 10, Cuba Battlefields, before the duo fled.





Mapute succumbed to the injuries at Kadoma District Hospital. Mashonaland West police provincial spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara appealed for information on the whereabouts of the two men.





“We are appealing to people who might have information on the whereabouts of these two men to assist us so that we can arrest them for the crime,” he said.





Insp Mabgweazara urged people to respect the sanctity of human life and always try to solve disputes amicably without resorting to violence.





“People should and must always know that violence is not a solution to problems,” he said. “It’s better for someone to walk away and avoid committing a crime or find a person who can help solve the issue without taking sides.”





Insp Mabgweazara said on April 27, Mapute was drinking beer at a shop at Cuba Business Centre while his dog was lying beside him when Patrick Fambisa hit it with a catapult shot.

Mapute reportedly confronted Fambisa, leading to a quarrel which turned violent when Fambisa hit Mapute on the forehead with a brick.





The Baro duo reportedly joined in the assault, but fled the scene when Mapute fell unconscious.





Mapute was taken to a local clinic from where he was immediately transferred to Kadoma District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



