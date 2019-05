DIALOGUE IS NOT ABOUT MNANGAGWA, SAYS KHUPE

“We may belong to different political parties but we have the same aspirations. Differing is healthy but let it not make us to fight. I thank the parties for putting their heads on the block despite the efforts of prophets of doom. His Excellency the President said all the political parties had their visions and he said he had this desire for us to share these visions and I would like to say thank you your Excellency. I want to thank you for believing that Zimbabwe is bigger than an individual or political party. This is just the beginning of a long journey; it’s not an event but a process.”