DAD JAILED FOR SODOMISING SON





A 35-YEAR-OLD man from Inyathi has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for sodomising his son who is in Grade Four.





The man appeared before Bulawayo Regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza facing two counts of aggravated indecent assault.





He pleaded not guilty but was, however, convicted after a full trial and was handed a six-year prison term for each count.





The magistrate suspended two years from his sentence on condition of good behaviour.





In passing sentence, Mr Mabeza said as a father he is supposed to protect and love his son not to be the one causing pain to his own child.





Prosecuting, Ms Tarisai Kamema said on November 5 last year at around 11PM, the complainant was in his bedroom sleeping and accused person went to get him.





“He lifted the complainant up and put him in his own bed. He then removed the complainant’s clothes and made him to lie down facing downwards.





“Accused person stripped himself and had anal sex with the minor once,” said Ms Kamema.





The court heard that the complainant screamed in pain but no one came to his rescue.





“The accused person ordered the complainant not to make any noise and threatened to assault him if he continued screaming.





“In less than a week accused person went again at midnight and took his son to his bedroom, made him to lie facing downwards and sodomised his son twice.





“The complainant screamed and told his father that he was going to report him to his teacher.





“Accused person then promised to give the complainant $2 if he did not disclose the case to anyone and ordered him to dress up,” said the prosecutor.



