COUNCIL ACQUITTED IN ELECTROCUTION CASE

In its heads of argument, BCC through its lawyer Mr Norman Mangena, said the lower court erred and misdirected itself by convicting the appellant, arguing that there was no basis of attributing negligence and consequently culpable homicide to the council. “It is submitted that, in its judgment, the court a quo actually acknowledged the issue of vandalism hence negligence could not in the circumstances be attributed to the appellant who was not responsible for vandalism. The magistrate erred by concluding that the appellant was negligent on the basis of the evidence given, which clearly showed the deceased’s own contribution to his fate through holding to and swinging on the cable, as well as the vandalism of the same cable, was wrong,” argued Mr Mangena.