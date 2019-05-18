COP STEALS $500 BOOZE, ESCAPES JAIL





A ZIMBABWE Republic Police officer stationed in Bulawayo who defrauded a wholesale company of more than $500 last year has been sentenced to perform community service.





Constable Veronica Chakanyuka (27) who resides in Pumula North suburb, according to court documents, defrauded Metro Peach and Browne wholesale of an assortment of beverages. She was found guilty and sentenced to perform 175 hours of community service at Pumula Primary School. She was initially slapped with a 12-month imprisonment, of which three months was suspended for five years with the remainder commuted to community service.





Presenting the case for the State, Mr Thobekani Nyathi told the court that Chakanyuka took advantage of her position in the ZRP, as the manager of the Ross Camp Non-Commissioned Officers’ canteen responsible of making orders. The court heard that on 7 March 2018, Chakanyuka approached the whole manager Mr Ian Shumba.





“On 07 March 2019, the accused person ordered whisky and brandy, 24 x2 00 millilitres of whisky Gold Blend pet, 12 x 750 millilitres of whisky Gold Blend, 24 x 200 millilitres of Brandy Chateau, 12 x 750 millilitres of Old Chateau, 12 x 200 millilitres of brand Viceroy and 12 x 750 millilitres of brandy Heritage,” said Mr Nyathi.





Chakanyuka is then reported to have been supplied with the order, where she then used her own transport to ferry the goods. The matter was discovered after Mr Shumba requested payment from the Bulawayo Police Projects Officer.





“In an inquiry that was made into the matter, the Police Projects Station refuted to ever had received such a consignment and not paying for it, resulting in a formal report which was made against the accused person leading to her subsequent arrest,” said Mr Nyathi.



