Saturday, 11 May 2019

COP RAPES, KILLS TEEN STEP DAUGHTER

Saturday, May 11, 2019  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0


The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a man hunt for 25-year-old police detail Constable Nigel Mose Jalasi for murder.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Constable Jalasi allegedly raped and killed his 19-year-old step daughter yesterday before fleeing the family’s home in Eastlea, Harare.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said Jalasi is married to the victim’s mother Inspector Regina Mhondiwa second-in-command Police Golf Club. zbc



Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 