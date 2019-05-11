COP RAPES, KILLS TEEN STEP DAUGHTER

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a man hunt for 25-year-old police detail Constable Nigel Mose Jalasi for murder.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Constable Jalasi allegedly raped and killed his 19-year-old step daughter yesterday before fleeing the family’s home in Eastlea, Harare.
Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said Jalasi is married to the victim’s mother Inspector Regina Mhondiwa second-in-command Police Golf Club. zbc
0 comments:
Post a Comment