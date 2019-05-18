COP BRUTALISES TEEN OVER PHONE





A POLICE officer allegedly kidnapped and brutally assaulted a 16-year-old boy who was suspected to have stolen a mobile cell phone at his uncle’s car wash premises to force him to admit he had taken the gadget.





Constable Munashe Shumba (30), who was the investigating officer in the case, allegedly went to the minor’s home with two of his co-accused persons, a Bulawayo City Council security guard Millister Shumba (43) and the owner of the phone Manfred Nhemachena (43).





The trio appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube facing a charge of assault and they all pleaded not guilty. They were remanded out of custody on free bail to Monday for continuation of trial.





Constable Shumba told the court that the three did not kidnap the boy but instead went to his home to take him to the police station for questioning and he tried to escape.





“He got out of the house and after telling him that we were taking him to the police station. He tried to escape and I ran after him while Shumba and Nhemachena followed us in a car.





“I finally caught him after he fell in an awkward way and then I discovered he had badly injured himself,” he said.





The prosecutor, Mr Tapiwa Solani said on April 24 at around midnight, the trio went to the minor’s home intending to take him to Western Commonage Police Station.





“Instead they drove the minor to a bushy area. Constable Shumba, who was driving, stopped the car and got out. The trio dragged the minor out of the car and forced him to take off his pants.





“They questioned the minor on the whereabouts of the phone but he told them he knew nothing. After a few questions, they assaulted the minor forcing him to admit that he had stolen the phone,” he said.





Mr Solani said the minor finally admitted that he had stolen the phone and gave it to his uncle to sell it. While driving to the minor’s uncle, the trio was told that there was no phone and they assaulted the minor again.





After brutally assaulting the minor, they took him back to his home at around 1:30AM.





During testimony, the minor told the court that the trio took him to a bushy area and assaulted him, forcing him to admit that he had stolen Nhemachena’s phone and given it to his uncle.





“After they had severely assaulted me, I admitted to the allegations and later told them I was lying as they were heading to my uncle’s house to confront him about the phone.





“They assaulted me again and later threatened that if I ever told anyone about the matter they would deal with me. We later agreed that I would gather information on the whereabouts of the phone and then give them the information within three days,” he said.





The trio allegedly dumped the minor at the gate to his home.





He was taken to the hospital and a medical report showed that he had sustained injuries on the left leg, ribs and swollen testicles.



