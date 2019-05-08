CONGRESS IRREVERSIBLE : MDC





We have just been advised of the High Court of Zimbabwe judgement issued by Justice Edith Mushore today.





We fundamentally disagree with the judgement. The choice of leaders of any political party, the world over is the sole preserve of the members of that party.





It can never be a judicial process. Equally, the actions, activities and programmes of a political party, being a voluntary organisation whose existence is protected by the Constitution, is the sole preserve of the members that party.





In the past few months, over 500 000 members of the MDC have been involved in a process of electing their leaders at lower levels, from branch to the province. More particularly, over 10 200 branches, 1 958 wards, 210 districts and 13 provinces have been elected.





In just a few weeks’ time, the MDC will complete the process of democratically electing its leadership at a Congress convened in terms of its Constitution. Strangely, Justice Mushore’s judgement contradicts and totally ignores an earlier judgement of the High Court which ruled on the case of Murimoga versus the MDC.





We are fully aware of the machinations and strategies being deployed by the Mnangagwa administration to destabilize and destroy the people’s project. We reiterate that Emmerson Mnangagwa is illegitimate and no amount of diversionary tactics will change this fact.





For the avoidance of doubt, preparations for the main Congress are at an advanced stage and 6 800 delegates will attend. That process is irreversible. We shall hold a historic and joyous Congress under the theme: Defining a new course for Zimbabwe.





All roads lead to Gweru.





Jacob Mafume