CHIEF CALLS FOR TOUGHER SANCTIONS ON ZIM

“The sanctions will not make the chief more comfortable and whatever problems and challenges the chief has can only be solved by Zimbabweans through discussion. All wars fought on mother earth have been concluded through dialogue, which President Mnangagwa is calling for. Yes, people can scold and shout at each other, but let’s sit down and dialogue and eventually when there is a cease fire there will always be talks and when there are talks there will be peace. The respectable chief should be the one sitting at the forefront calling for peace through dialogue and bringing out the issues those pertinent issues to the roundtable not by calling for sanctions. That is unforgivable,” he said.