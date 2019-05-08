CHAMISA NOT MDC PRESIDENT : JUDGE

The High Court has nullified the appointment of MDC-T national executive members Nelson Chamisa and Engineer Elias Mudzuri as party co-vice presidents three years ago.

This follows an application by the party’s Gokwe district organising secretary Elias Mashavire challenging the decision by the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai to unilaterally hand-pick his “blue-eyed boys” to the lofty positions ahead of others in the contest to succeed him.

Justice Edith Mushore made the ruling in a judgment made available today. This means all the decisions made under Nelson Chamisa administration are null and void. He cannot preside over party matters. Herald



