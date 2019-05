CHAMISA MUST STEP DOWN, SAYS MUTODI

EM: This is not a Zanu PF ruling, this is not a government ruling, this is the ruling of the courts, so there is no way Zanu PF is trying to meddle in MDC politics, but once the court has given its judgment, we as Zimbabwean people who are concerned about our country, we are bound to make a commitment, an observation that; look the MDC has been saying President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa was not legitimately elected, he is there by virtue of having been declared by the courts. Now we are seeing that the MDC leader himself is an illegitimate leader because he imposed himself on the people of the MDC, now the courts have ruled. Chamisa, as a democratic person, should comply with the court ruling and ensure that the party is back to the 2014 structures.