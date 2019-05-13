BUYANGA DRAGS BABY MAMA TO COURT AGAIN





BUSINESSMAN Frank Buyanga has hauled his ex-girlfriend to court after failing to comply with a court order which obliged her to give him their child’s passport whenever he is with him.





Chantelle Tatenda Muteswa, 31, appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko facing contempt of court charges.





The State asked magistrate Mateko to postpone the matter saying the docket was requested by the Prosecutor General.

The matter was deferred to June 6. Allegations are that on January 11, the magistrates’ court ordered Muteswa to release the child’s passport to Buyanga whenever he had access to the child.





The court heard that on April 19, Muteswa sent the child to Buyanga’s house in the company of her maid, but did not release the passport as ordered by the court.





It is alleged that Buyanga was informed by his gardener that the child was now home, but without the passport, which prompted him to call Muteswa asking her about the passport, but she switched off her phone.



