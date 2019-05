BURGLARY TRIGGERS US TRAVEL WARNING

It is the State’s case that on May 14 this year, Ayobi parked his vehicle a Toyota Noah at Beverly Sky, Avondale in Harare before locking windows and doors. During the same period, Robinson, acting in connivance with his accomplices, Canaan Madamombe, Kudakwashe Ernest and one only known as Dumi, proceeded to the complainant’s vehicle and smashed the window and stole a black empty bag and went away.