BRYN K PUSHES FOR 100% LOCAL CONTENT

AFRO-SOUL musician Bryan Kadengu — popularly known as Bryan K or Heavy Machine — says there has been a low uptake of his music which spoke to the little appreciation of local music and lack of recognition of local talent.







Kadengu told NewsDay Life & Style that big name bands like Mokoomba had global appeal, but were not “getting as much recognition here”.





“We need to stop feeding our people foreign music and get back to 100% local because we have got the talent here in Zimbabwe,” he said.





“We need to be proud of our own and lift up our own before we promote artistes from outside Zimbabwe.”





Kadengu was the toast of fans during the Starbrite competition in 2012. After six months of intense competition, the then Chinhoyi-based artiste emerged the winner.





His fame has spread to many countries that include Kenya and Malawi.





The musician said he was currently working on a new project with a top dancehall chanter and hip hop musician.



