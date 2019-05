BOSSO TURMOIL : GUMEDE SPEAKS

“Highlanders have in recent times been plagued by a host of problems from player revolt to executive committee indiscipline which may have indirectly affected the first team performance. The challenges bedevilling the club culminated in what the board viewed as a serious act of misconduct where a minority of executive committee members ignored protocol and proceeded to formally terminate the CEO’s contract of employment at a time the issue was still receiving attention by the club structures and was well known to those executive committee members,” Gumede’s statement read.