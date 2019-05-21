BINDURA HOSP FUEL SOS ANSWERED





Superfert Fertiliser Company yesterday donated 500 litres of diesel to Bindura Hospital, while one of the major service stations in the town owned by Puma yesterday agreed to prioritise the sale of diesel to the hospital and other health institutions in the province whose operations were being severely affected by load shedding.





The undertaking follows an urgent meeting that was convened by the Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Cosmos Chiringa with the hospital authorities, officials from the Puma fuel service station in the town and other stakeholders.





Mr Chiringa said Bindura Hospital was failing to carry out normal operations during load shedding because its generator had no diesel.





“Operations at Bindura Hospital were being affected by the shortage of fuel during electricity load shedding.





“We convened an urgent meeting with the Puma regional manager, the provincial medical officer and other stakeholders and asked him to prioritise the sale of diesel to Bindura Hospital and other hospitals in the province to allow them to use their generators during load shedding.





“The regional manager said that they get fuel allocations three times per week and asked Bindura Hospital and other health institutions in our town to provide them with their fuel requirements. Puma is a private company and as Government have to engage them to find a sustainable solution to our crisis.





“We have advised all district administrators to work with fuel depots in their respective districts. However in the event that the districts have no fuel, Bindura district will intervene. I am grateful to the donation by Superfert and co-operation from Puma, I am hopeful that operations will return to normal at the hospital.”





Mr Chiringa added that they have made similar arrangement for winter wheat farmers.





“Our farmers should also access fuel and we have advised Agritex and Command Agriculture to furnish a list of farmers to be prioritised.





I want to warn some people against abusing this arrangement by using names of institutions to access fuel for personal use,” said Mr Chiringa.





Efforts to get a comment from Bindura Hospital superintendent Dr Gwagwa Budirirai on the situation at the hospital were fruitless as he referred all questions to provincial medical director Dr Clemance Tshuma who also referred this reporter to Mr Chiringa.





However, a WhatsApp message seeking urgent assistance for the hospital that has been circulating indicated that all operations at the hospital had ceased due to the unavailability of fuel in the hospital’s generator.



