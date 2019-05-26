BABA SHERO CHARMS MINISTER





Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Sekai Nzenza could not hide her admiration for sungura musician Alick Macheso’s music at the World Red Cross Day commemorations held at Tongogara Refugee Camp on Thursday.

Macheso, who is the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) humanitarian ambassador, was part of the entertainers at the celebrations where Nzenza was the guest of honour.





Nzenza said she was happy that the celebrations had united her with her favourite local artiste — Macheso.





“I am happy that these celebrations have brought me together with Alick Macheso, who happens to be my favourite artiste in the country. If I was not ‘wearing this ministeral robe, I would have danced to Macheso’s music,” Nzenza said as she concluded her keynote address.





The Madawu hit maker, who was not part of the early stages of the celebration proceedings, was a star attraction when he disembarked from the car as people, including the minister, jostled to greet him and take photo shoots. Standard



