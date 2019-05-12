ARMY'S CROCODILE SOUNDS VANISHES





In the run-up to the general elections last year, a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) music outfit, Crocodile Sounds, launched an album titled Garwe Rauya, which was seen as efforts by the military to drum up support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election campaign.





The nine-track album was launched in May — two months before the elections — at a colourful ceremony at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare.





Songs on the album include the title track Garwe Rauya, Nechombo, Amai, Handidi Kusara, Tamba, Iwe Nhamo, Zuva Rinonzi Nhasi, Mudiwa and Nechombo (instrumental).





However, the hype that characterised the album launch and the subsequent airplay given to the songs has fizzled while the band paled into oblivion after the elections.





“I think it was a project meant to prop up President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Yes, the army has its own military band, but this Crocodile Sounds was just a unique project,” said a source close to the military.





Efforts to contact ZNA spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Alphios Makotore were fruitless yesterday.





Last year people queried the link between Mnangagwa and the military following the release of the album by the army’s Mechanised Brigade.





Mnangagwa is known by the moniker Ngwena (The Crocodile) and his Zanu PF faction is called Lacoste — a French clothing label whose logo is a crocodile.





Last year when contacted by Standard Style over the link between Mnangagwa and the military band, Makotore said there was no such a connection.





“The band is made up of members of the Mechanised Brigade whose official mascot is a crocodile. There is no link whatsoever between the president and that band,” Makotore said then.





Meanwhile, music follows Mnangagwa everywhere. When he ascended to power with the help of the military — an event that saw Robert Mugabe deposed as president — in November 2017‚ Jah Prayzah’s song Kutonga Kwaro was adopted as his unofficial theme song by Zanu supporters.



