ANC IN EARLY LEAD

According to its model, the DA will win 21.6% of the vote and the EFF 9.5%. Both the ANC and the DA are set to get a lower proportion of the vote than in the 2014 election in which the ANC won 62.1% and the DA 22.1%. The EFF will grow to 9.5% from 6.35% in 2014, and will probably show the strongest growth of any party.