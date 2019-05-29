AFRICAN FOUND IN CAR GLOVE BOX HEADING TO SPAIN





A refugee travelling from Morocco was found cramped into a car glove box attempting to travel to Europe.





Shocking pictures emerged showing a man in his twenties hiding behind the car's dashboard at the border in Beni-Enzar, Morocco.





The car was stopped by border police whilst trying to enter Spain’s North African enclave of Melilla.





Spanish Guard officers said three vehicles carrying stowaways were stopped in the space of three hours and found a total of four Moroccan migrants hidden in four vehicles.

Pictures showed another refugee hidden in an engine compartment, while police also said they found another illegal migrant behind a car’s rear seats.



