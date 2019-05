$452K DEBT HAUNTS MUJURU

“Judgment with cost on a legal practitioner’s scale be and is hereby entered against the first and second defendants (Mujuru and Ruzirun Investments) jointly or severally the one paying the other to be absolved from the payment of (a) US$226 000 being the capital debt due to the plaintiff (Peppy Motors), (b) US$226 000 being the interest on capital debt due to plaintiff,” the consent order read.