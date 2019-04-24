ZINANA OFFICER NABBED OVER VEHICLE CLEARING ARREARS SCAM





An administration officer with the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) last Friday appeared in court on allegations of clearing vehicle arrears and penalties before shifting their licence from their expiry dates without supporting documents.





Samuel Sithole (40) was facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Richard Ramaboa.





He was ordered to pay $1 000 bail. As part of his bail conditions, Sithole was ordered not to interfere with witnesses and to continue residing at his given address.

It is alleged that during the period extending from January 2018 to March 2019 and on 23 different occasions by acts of omission or commission to favour or disfavour motor vehicle owners, Sithole made arrears and penalties correction entries in the vehicle licensing system, shifting license dates for vehicle registration numbers from their expiry dates to current expiry dates.





The court heard that as at the dates of adjustments, the motor vehicles had arrears which had accumulated, including the current term.





Prosecuting, Mrs Idah Maromo alleged that Sithole’s actions caused Zinara to suffer total actual prejudice of $10 385.



