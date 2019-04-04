WOMAN STEALS ECONET CYCLONE DONATIONS

A BRAND ambassador working for Econet Mutare has been hauled before the courts on allegations of stealing donations meant for Cyclone Idai victims.







Chipo Murinda (30) of House Number 7803 Area 16 Dangamvura, Mutare pleaded guilty to theft charges when she appeared before Mr Tendai Mahwe on Wednesday.





Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted. The court heard that on April 1 at around 5pm, the accused person was at Mutare Bottling Company repacking items that were donated for Cyclone Idai victims. She took a green bag, six skin jeans, three teddy bears and a pair of sandals.





“The suspect was searched by a security guard at the company when she was about to pass the exit gate and was found in possession of the stolen items. She was asked why she had taken the items and failed to give a satisfactory answer,” said Mr Karombe.





Total value of the stolen goods is $200 and they were all recovered. manica post