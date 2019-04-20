WIFE JAILED FOR PROTECTING HUBBY WHO RAPED DAUGHTER





Magistrate Constance Mtandwa has sentenced a woman to 36 months in jail for protecting her husband from prosecution after he repeatedly raped her nine-year-old daughter between January and February.





The 37-year-old woman, a vendor from Makondo Township who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, used methylated spirits to treat her daughter’s lacerated private parts after the rape by her 36-year-old husband, who is step-father to the victim, and failed to report the matter to the police.





She was convicted for contravening Section 7 (3) of the Children’s Act Chapter 5.06 which talks about ‘ill-treatment or abuse of children and young persons’, but 12 months of her sentence were suspended on condition of good behavior.





Six months of the prison sentence were for obstruction of justice and 24 months were for child abuse, but six months were set aside in condition that she will not commit a similar offence in the next five years.





The State, represented by Nyasha Dzirutsva alleged that on an unknown date in January, the accused, who also cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, raped his stepdaughter once and threatened to beat her with an electric cable if she told anybody.





The injured girl then told her mother upon her arrival from work but she ordered her to remain silent.





The accused then kept on raping there girl and literally tore apart her private parts until suspicious neighbours alerted the police. All along, the woman was using methylated spirits to treat the victim’s wounds.





Meanwhile, her husband is serving an effective 18 years in jail for the rape. Tell Zimbabwe



