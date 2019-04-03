WARRANT OF ARREST FOR MAVHAIRE





Former Energy and Power Development Minister Dzikamai Mavhaire, who had been summoned by the State to testify against former Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) chairperson in a bribery case, was yesterday issued with an arrest warrant after he refused to be part and parcel of the ongoing case.





The former ZPC boss, Stanley Kazhanje, is accused of receiving a $10 000 bribe from businessman Wicknell Chivayo to influence him not to cancel a 100MW solar project tender awarded to his company.





The prosecution listed Mavhaire as one of its witnesses and summons were sent to him.





Mavhaire did not show up in court yesterday and prosecutor Mr Brian Vito furnished the court with an affidavit from the police officer who served him with the summons.





In the affidavit, the police officer narrated how Mavhaire had told him that he was never going to attend the trial.





The prosecution then applied for an arrest warrant against Mavhaire which was granted by magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya. The matter was rolled over to tomorrow for trial.





It is the State’s case that on October 23, 2015, Kazhanje signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract of a 100MW solar panel station project with Intratrek Zimbabwe.





It is alleged Kazhanje failed to declare his interests. ZPC paid Intratrek advance payments of $1 236 154 for the implementation of the project.





Intratrek did not fulfil its obligation and this resulted in ZPC management suggesting termination of the contract.





The State alleges that on January 21, 2016, Kazhanje received $10 000 into his Barclays Bank personal account from Intratrek’s CBZ Bank account.





Kazhanje, in his capacity as the chairperson of ZPC board, presided over a meeting in which it was resolved that the power utility pay for services direct to Intratrek subcontractors instead of terminating the contract.



