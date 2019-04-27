UNI STUDENTS DEVELOP ANTI BALDING CREAM





STUDENTS studying Chemical Technology at Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) have invented an anti-alopecia cream that reverses baldness as local tertiary institutions continue to innovate to meet the growing needs of the communities and economy.





The cream was among a number of inventions that universities were displaying at their stands at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair that ended in Bulawayo yesterday.





In an interview, a lecturer from BUSE, Mr Admire Hardlife Rambwawasvika said the students realised there were a lot of hair products on the market but few were addressing the issue related to baldness.





“What led to the innovation of this cream was the realisation that there are a lot of hair products that have been produced but all of them have the same effect but this one is different because it reverses baldness and also helps people undergoing chemotherapy to grow back their hair.





“We are the only university in Africa which has managed to invent such a product.





“All the products created by BUSE students are from plants because we are trying by all means to produce products that are environmentally friendly.





The university is in the process of acquiring a licence from the Medical Research Council (MRC) to try the product on humans, after successful experiments on animals.





Midlands State University also displayed a seed ball which is meant to help in reforesting Chimanimani area whose trees were swept away by Cyclone Idai.





The seed ball is just dry clay with a seed inside in order to avoid birds from eating the seed before it germinates.





The seed ball can also protect the seed and keep it safe in the soil until the next rainy season.





“We as a university try by all means not to crush any innovation ideas that students come up with but we nurture them until they are mature,” said Mr Marvelous Anesu Nyongoro, a lecturer at the institution.





A final year Chemical Engineering student at the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo Miss Rutendo Musharo also invented an anti-bacterial soap from paw-paw peels called the Papine soap.



