TWO TIMING WOMAN KILLS LOVER





A 50-year-old woman, who was in a love triangle, allegedly fatally assaulted one of her boyfriends with an unknown sharp object for visiting her without prior notice.





Zadzisai Kuodza of Mamvura Village in Munyikwa communal lands, accused one of her lovers Simbarashe Matombo (45) of paying her a visit while she had a date with her other lover.





Kuodza allegedly attacked Matombo twice with an unknown object resulting in him bleeding profusely and he died on the spot. She has since appeared before Gutu resident magistrate Mr Victor Mahamadi facing murder charges.





Kuodza was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to May 17. Mr Mahamadi who advised her to apply for bail at the High Court.

“It is surprising that your murder case arose from such a flimsy reason as a disturbance of an affair with another man. The State does not condone murder cases,” Mr Mahamadi said. It is the State case that on April 1 this year Matombo visited Kuodza with the aim of spending the night with her.





On arrival, Matombo found the accused having quality time with another man.



