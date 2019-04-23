TWO RELATIVES POISONED IN BEITBRIDGE





TWO RELATIVES employed at the Beitbridge Border Post have died of suspected food poisoning after they allegedly ate contaminated milk at a house they shared.





Charles Mwarira a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority administrative officer and his cousin Claudius Madzimure employed as a guard both died on Sunday after reportedly complaining of similar stomach problems.





“Mwarira complained of acute stomach problems and was rushed to a private doctor from where he was transferred to Harare, but died soon after admission. His cousin made similar complaints and died at Beitbridge Hospital,” said a Customs official who worked with Mwarira.





“Both were admitted on April 18 and succumbed to similar ailments on Sunday (April 21),” he said.





Mwarira died at the West End Clinic in Harare, where he had been transferred, while Madzimure died in Beitbridge.



