TWO MINE WORKERS DIE AFTER PLUNGING INTO A SHAFT

“Along the way the hoist developed a mechanical fault and made a free fall down the mine taking the two mine workers down with it. Moyo and Munyenyiwa sustained head injuries and bruises as a result of the accident and they died on the spot,’’ he said. Chief Insp Ndebele said other mine workers who were at the scene retrieved the bodies. He said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and the bodies were ferried to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem.