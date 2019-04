THREE IRAQIS NABBED IN HARARE WITH FAKE PASSPORTS

Derror Elim (29), Seerwan Khalid (29) and Deror Esav (41) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko on Friday last week facing charges of contravening Section 36(1)(a)(ii) as read with Section 36(1(j) of the Immigration Act Chapter 4:02 “found in possession of or uses any permit or travel documents or any other certificate or document whatsoever which he or she is not entitled to possess or use”.