SURGERIES RESUME AT PARIRENYATWA





Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has resumed operating on patients on the waiting list, also known as electives (scheduled surgeries), following a resolution by consultant doctors, which was done on the consideration that theatre supplies and other sundries have improved.





This comes in the wake of extension of a deadline for bidders interested in refurbishing, re-equipping and establishing a super specialist hospital on a public private partnership (PPP) model at the institution to May 3 2019.





The model was also discussed at the doctors’ meeting which concluded that there was need for more information from Government to enable the doctors input meaningfully into the proposed partnership.





Public relations officer for Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Mr Linos Dhire yesterday confirmed resumption of the electives and commended the doctors for their decision.





He said the hospital management will continue looking into the other issues raised by the doctors.





“We have seen the document (resolution by the doctors) and we are happy with the developments therein,” said Dr Dhire. “Management has also taken note of the issues raised in that document and the action items are going to be pursued immediately.





“Efforts will be made to continue improving the situation.”





Elective surgeries were halted last month following concerns by the consultants that there were no drugs or sundries to continue with scheduled operations.





Since then, only emergency operations were taking place at the hospital.





One of the doctors who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity citing protocol said they held a meeting on Thursday where they resolved to resume operations, as scheduled since theatre supplies had improved.





“The meeting noted that there has been a slight improvement in availability of recovery room monitors and anaesthetic machines,” said the doctor. “The anaesthetic team said they were ready to start the electives.”





The doctor said the burns unit reported that it was satisfied with the supplies made so far and expressed concern over continued halting of electives, which is disadvantaging patients.





He said the pharmacy department reported improvement of general sundries following supplies from the National Pharmaceutical Company.





The source said although some doctors like gynaecologists felt that the situation had not improved in their areas of work, the consensus was a resumption of electives.





“Following these and other considerations, including patients’ needs for our services, it was agreed that elective surgery should be resumed, though at a low scale in tandem with the available resources,” said the source.





“Regarding the establishment of super specialist units, it was felt that official communication on the purpose of the PPP and the technical aspects involved to make this a reality should be made from those spearheading it so that the consultants can digest and give their opinion formally.”





In yesterday’s Government Gazette, Government said it wished to engage a firm or consortium to refurbish and re-equip various sections of the hospital to modern standards, while operating a super-speciality hospital wing or section within the hospital grounds.





“The firm or consortium will be responsible for assessing, refurbishing, re-equipping and upgrading of diagnostic services, pharmaceutical services, operating theatre suites, critical care areas, accident and emergency department, ophthalmology services, rehabilitation services, ward infrastructure and furniture, radiotherapy services, water, electricity and gas supply, corridors, walls, ceilings and floor,” reads part of the Government Gazette.





On selection criteria for the PPP, Government said it will consider the bidders’ resources that will be channelled into the joint venture, key professional staff with relevant qualifications, managerial and organisational capacity, track record and experience in similar projects.





The project scope sums up challenges the institution and other public health institutions have been facing for several years, some of which led to cessation of elective surgeries by senior doctors at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.





Chitungwiza Central Hospital under the leadership of the now Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo provided a typical example on how public private partnerships can sustain public institutions under the current economic environment.



